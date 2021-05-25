Telugu film 'Ek Mini Katha' writer reveals source of inspiration

Hyderabad, May 25 (IANS) Telugu writer Merlapaka Gandhi has written the upcoming comedy "Ek Mini Katha". He says the Telugu film is based on the subject of small penis syndrome, and the idea came from a newspaper column.

"When I was younger, I used to read a column in Swathi magazine, by a doctor called Samaran, which answered questions related to personal issues. Then, last year, just before the lockdown, I accidentally happened to read through that column and once again, came across the small penis syndrome mentioned by a reader -- something I had read 10 years back," recalled Gandhi.