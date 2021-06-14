Telugu film shoots resumed, Tamil films to shoot in Hyderabad!

The shoot of small and medium budget Telugu films has been resumed in Hyderabad. By next month, the shoot of big-budget films will be resumed. While Tamil Nadu Government is yet to permit film shoots, a few Tamil producers are planning to resume their shoot in Hyderabad.

Yes, we hear that Vishal's yet-untitled film with debutant Thu.Pa. Saravanan will begin in Hyderabad. Produced by Vishal Film Factory, Dimple Hayathi who had acted in films like Devi 2 and the Telugu film Khiladi with Ravi Teja has paired opposite Vishal in the film.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the biggie and Balsubramaniem cranks the camera.

Besides Vishal's film, we hear that a few Tamil more biggies are planning to wrap up the pending shoot in Hyderabad