Telugu industry colleagues wish Pawan Kalyan a speedy recovery from Covid

Pawan Kalyan, known as Power Star of Telugu cinema to fans, is currently isolated in his farmhouse outside Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Wishes have continued pouring in for Telugu star and JanSena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, ever since the party's official Twitter handle announced he had tested Covid positive.

Actor Naveen Polishetty quoted a dialogue from Pawan's latest release "Vakeel Saab" and hailed him as the best while conveying his good wishes. "All of our prayers are with you sir. Wishing a speedy recovery," wrote Naveen.

Composer, Devi Sri Prasad tweeted: "Wishing a speedy recovery to our dearest powerstar @pawankalyan sir. All our prayers are with you always sir. We know you will bounce back earlier with more power."

Telugu actress Anjali wrote: "Wishing you a speedy recovery @PawanKalyan sir.. We know you will bounce back to normalcy very soon.. Strength and prayers."

On Friday, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu had tweeted: "Wishing you a speedy recovery @PawanKalyan. Get well soon. Strength and prayers. "

Pawan Kalyan's new film "Vakeel Saab" opened in theatres on April 9, and already has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark according to a report in koimoi.com. The film is the Telugu remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Pink".

