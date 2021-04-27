Telugu production houses amplifying SOS calls

As India is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19, celebrities are using social media to amplify requests of those who need medicines, cylinders, and hospital beds. Several Bollywood celebrities have been doing these as they have a reach of millions.

Following this trend, our Telugu big production houses like DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainment, RRR Movie handle, Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, Allu Aravind’s Geeta Arts, Suresh Productions, Haarika Haasine, etc have stopped tweeting about their movies. Instead, they have decided to amplify SOS calls.

The production houses are sharing information regarding hospital beds, and oxygen cylinders among other things. A great gesture, indeed!

