Telugu star Ramcharan Teja visits Puneeth's residence

Ramcharan Teja met Puneeth's family members and consoled them. "Puneeth was a loving person. I am not getting words and not able to digest the news of untimely death of the young actor," he said.

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Telugu star Ramcharan Teja on Wednesday visited Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's residence in Bengaluru to offer condolences to the the untimely death of the young actor.

"My condolences to his fans. Don't get disheartened, Puneeth had left a legacy, he will continue to live with us," he said.

Puneeth's elder brother Shivarajkumar stated that, he had got calls from Tamil Nadu Super Star Rajinikanth's family. "Rajini sir's wife had called and conveyed her condolences. When Rajini sir was told about the news of untimely death of Puneeth, he was shocked and speechless. Rajini sir had seen Puneeth from his childhood days," he said.

Meanwhile, a diehard fan of Puneeth Rajkumar has ended his life in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Tuesday. Bharat (20), left a death note where he had written that he doesn't want to live in the world which his favourite star left. He had also pledged his eyes for donation like Puneeth Rajkumar.

In another incident, Srinivas, a resident of Tumakuru who was known as Appu Srinivas (Appu is pet name of Puneeth) died of heart attack allegedly after going into depression following the death of Puneeth Rajkumar.

