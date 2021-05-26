'Temple Run' competition to come in TV series format

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): The fans of the popular mobile game 'Temple Run, now have a reason to rejoice as it could soon be coming to TV in the format of a competition series.



As per Variety, for the project, A. Smith and Co. Creations is collaborating with computer game organisation Imangi Studios to foster competition series based on the game.

The series will allow competitors the opportunity to run the 'Temple Run' course,in real life. Extra details, including the distributor attached, will be declared sometime in the future.

"'Temple Run' is one of the most recognizable versatile games on the planet and we have huge plans to rejuvenate the global phenomenon. We will bring our sharp eye and enthusiasm for unscripted substance to make a competition where, very much like the beloved game, speed, agility and quick decision-making are key," said Arthur Smith, chairman of A. Smith and Co. Productions.

As detailed by Variety,'Temple Run' was initially released in 2011 and has proceeded to turn into an enormous achievement. Until this point in time, the mobile app has amassed over 2 billion global downloads. The player should race through an ancient temple looking for a significant relic. Yet, en route, they should evade hindrances of all shapes and sizes hoping to stop them.

"Our team is always looking for ways to elevate our IP into exciting new formats. We've built a passionate global community around 'Temple Run,' and this partnership will give our fans an experience unlike ever before. A. Smith & Co. creates epic shows that inspire people to push their limits to reach greatness, and we can't wait to see them do the same with 'Temple Run,'" said Walter Devins, CEO of Imangi Studios. (ANI)

