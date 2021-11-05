'Tenu Lehenga' song from 'Satyamev Jayate 2' set for wedding season

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) As Rohit Shetty's high-octane actioner 'Sooryavanshi' lights up cinemas, another thorough entertainer headlined by John Abraham in a triple role is waiting to release in a few weeks. 'Satyamev Jayate 2' which also stars Divya Khosla Kumar has already got the audience excited. The makers of the film have released a new song titled 'Tenu Lehenga'.

John took to his Instagram to announce the release of the song, he posted the snippets from the song as he captioned the video, "This Diwali, be a pataka and sizzle on the dance floor #TenuLehenga out now: Link In Bio #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

The song set against the backdrop of a wedding features John in a double role shaking a leg with Divya. It is a remake of a hugely popular track of the same name, composed and penned by Jass Manak which came out 2 years back. The original track amassed a whooping 1.4 billion views on YouTube making it one of the most loved Punjabi tracks. The new version has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi in association with Jass Manak, with the latter making an appearance in the song as well. Tanishk also doubles as a lyricist for the song having penned the additional lyrics.

'Satyamev Jayate 2' directed by Milan Milap Zaveri is a sequel to the 2018 vigilante action film 'Satyamev Jayate' and stars John Abraham in his fight against systematic corruption. The film is all set to release on November 25.

