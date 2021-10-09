Terence Lewis talks about his experience of being on 'Super Dancer 4'

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis will be the special guest for the finale episode of 'Super Dancer Chapter 4'. The finale will be a race to the trophy between the top 5 finalists, Florina Gogoi, Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj Kongari, Esha Mishra, and Neerja Tiwari.

Talking about the grand finale, Terence Lewis said: "It feels amazing to be a part of the grand finale of such a renowned dance reality show. 'Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav' feels like a festival because the whole atmosphere resembles a celebration."