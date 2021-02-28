Teresa Palmer announces pregnancy, expecting fourth baby with husband Mark Webber

In a post on Instagram, the 'Hacksaw Ridge' star on Friday said,"35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide. Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me.""I celebrate her, a healthy full life and the miracle of birth. Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love," she continued.Teresa cheekily added the hashtags, "We have so many children" and "the best kind of birthday present."The star's famous friends gushed over the couple's baby news. Rumer Willis commented, "Happy Birthday Beautiful, and congratulations.""Happy Birthday!! So excited for you guys," Claire Holt replied with Michelle Monaghan adding, "Goodness gracious!!!! Congrats on your beautiful, growing brood!"While the Australian star actor announced her pregnancy, she did not share too many details about her little one. This will be her and Mark's fourth child together, as they are already parents to 7-year-old Bodhi Rain, 4-year-old Forest Sage, and 1-year-old Poet Lake.Mark is also a dad to his son Isaac from a previous relationship.As reported by E!News, Teresa has been open and honest about her motherhood journey.Last summer, the actor explained how becoming a parent "liberated" her after she shared that she suffered from the eating disorder orthorexia.The disorder is described as "an obsession with proper or 'healthful' eating," according to the National Eating Disorder Association."My body just blossomed and I had this big belly and I could feel life within me, and it was just incredible seeing what my body could do," she said about her pregnancy on the 'Me After You' podcast, E!News reported."I was getting stretch marks on my boobs and cellulite all over my bum and the backs of my thighs.""I was finally liberated from these judgments that I had surrounding my body, which I realized had existed since I was ... a teenager," she continued."Since being a mom, I have embraced it all. The lumps and the bumps and the stretch marks... it's a map of my journey of bringing my babies into the world," added Palmer. (ANI)