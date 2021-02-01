Tessa Thompson feels she became an adult in 2020

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 1st, 2021, 09:09:04hrs
Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Tessa Thompson feels that she became an adult during 2020 as she spent more time at home due to the pandemic.

The 37-year-old realised her shopping habits have changed and she is more interested in interiors than clothes after spending so much time at home, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I've done a lot of Marie Kondo-ing, which has been useful. I did plenty of spring-cleaning outside of spring," she said.

"But I have officially become an adult, because I used to just want to buy clothes and shoes and now I think about finding the perfect pasta bowls," she added.

The actress does a lot of travelling for work and has discovered the things she can't live without.

"I've learned for the first time how I like to live in a space as an adult. My profession can be really transitory, I've spent swathes of time living out of a suitcase, and I bought my first house at the end of last year," she said.

"2020 helped me understand what's absolutely essential, I just need a good bathtub and a stove," she added.

--IANS

nn/vnc

