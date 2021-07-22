Test shoot begins for Nadhigalilae 'Neeradum Suriyan', to go on floors in August

The photoshoot and look test of Silambarasan TR and Gautham Vasudev Menon's Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan happened yesterday in Chennai. Sources say that the film will go on floors in August. Writer Jeyamohan is penning the dialogues and screenplay of the film.
Produced by Vels Film International, AR Rahman is composing the music for Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan and lyricist Thamarai is penning the songs.
After the Chennai schedule, the makers are also planning to shoot a few important scenes in a foreign country.
The makers are yet to finalize the female lead and the rest of the cast and crew. As Silambarasan TR has completed shooting for the political thriller Maanaadu, he has given bulk dates to Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan.
After completing Gautham's film, the actor is expected to start shooting for Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Mufti.