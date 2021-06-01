Texas rapper Lil Loaded passes away at 20

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Rapper Lil Loaded from Texas, who stole the hearts of many with his 2019 single '6locc 6a6y,' has died at age 20.



As per Fox News, the Texas rapper, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, died on Monday, according to the Dallas County medical examiner's office. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, the Dallas Morning News reported.



Ashkan Mehryari, an attorney for Robertson, called his death "very tragic."



"He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him," Mehryari said. He said his client died by suicide, NBC News reported.

Per Fox News, Robertson's summer hit '6locc 6a6y' has been viewed more than 28 million views on YouTube. The song was certified gold last week by the Recording Industry Association of America. Post news of the certification, the rapper took to Instagram to post about having the "dopest fanbase on earth."

Nearly 40 million views have been amassed by his follow-up single, 'Gang Unit.'

After '6locc 6a6y' went viral, Robertson signed with Epic Records. Stanley Gabart, whose production company worked with the record label, said his death came as a shock.

"This kid was on a great path. He was struggling with some things we wish we would've known about, wish we could've intervened and gotten to a different outcome," Gabart told the paper.



Fox News quoted Dallas Morning News as stating that Robertson was arrested on a murder charge last year related to the October shooting death of his best friend, Khalil Walker. After Walker's death, the rapper took to Instagram to address his arrest.

"I appreciate all y'all support. They try to make u look guilty wen u innocent regardless .. we going to get pass this . Rip my brother love u," he wrote at the time.

Robertson was indicted for the lesser charge of manslaughter in February, the outlet reported. The court records show that he was free on bond, and had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday. (ANI)

