TFAPA condemns T Rajendar on the Maanaadu Satellite rights issue!

When Maanaadu's producer Suresh Kamatchi couldn't settle his debts, he wanted someone to give a guarantee saying he would pay back the loan amount as soon as he locks the satellite rights of the film. The TFAPA has mentioned in its statement that T Rajendar has given assurance to the financier considering the future of his son Silambarasan TR.

The Tamil Film Active Producers Association(TFAPA) has condemned T Rajendar after he filed a case against Maanaadu's producer Suresh Kamatchi and financier saying that he also holds a share in the film's satellite rights!

The statement also added that today Silambarasan TR's business and credibility have been drastically improved because of the blockbuster success of Maanaadu.

"A person who gives the surety can never hold the property. Similarly, you can't ask for a share in the satellite rights", read the statement from TFAPA.

"Being a veteran artist, you have tried to release Maanaadu in Telugu without the knowledge of producer Suresh Kamatchi and conducted a press meet. Don't you know the consequences of it?", added the statement.

