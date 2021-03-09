TFAPA President condemns TFPC's warning

Recently, the Tamil Film Producers Council has urged the members of the Tamil Film Active Producers Association to rejoin their organization and made a strong point that there is no need for another association for the producers.

Now, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association's President Bharathiraja has said that TFPC should ideally adapt to the new changes and act in the best interest of the producers. "Though the formation of several associations is unfortunate, the inefficient leadership in the previous terms is the main reason behind the new change. I condemn the leaders of our mother association who cause needless trouble to the members of the Active Producers Association", said Bharathiraja in his statement.