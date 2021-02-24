TFPC: Producers can release their films without submitting any assurance letter to exhibitors!

The Tamil Film Producers Council has sent out a circular asking their members not to submit any letter to the exhibitors to assure that their films will not release on any OTT platform for thirty days. This circular has been sent after the recent meet between Tamil Film Producers Council and Tamil Nadu Theater Owners and Multiplex Association.

Earlier, theater owners urged the Tamil Film Producers to submit an assurance letter saying that they wouldn't be premiering their films on OTT platforms for thirty days. Only after getting the assurance letter, theater owners had agreed to screen the films. Now, this arrangement has been temporarily called off by both parties.

Now, producers can release their films without the assurance letter, which means films might sooner be available on OTT platforms.

