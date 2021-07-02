TFPC requests TN Government to grant tax exemption for Tamil titles!

Murali Ramasamy, the President of the Tamil Film Producers Council has requested the Tamil Nadu Government to grant tax exemption for films with Tamil names. Earlier, the late Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi used this strategy to encourage Tamil filmmakers to name their films in Tamil.

But later, the ADMK Government also ordered that films with Tamil names alone are not enough for tax exemption. They also wanted the films to represent the Tamil culture to get tax exemption. In the Edapaddi Palaniswamy's Government, producers weren't given exemption from the entertainment tax, and hence, many preferred English and other language titles.