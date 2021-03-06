TFPC sends notice to TFAPA members!

The Tamil Film Producers Council(TFPC) has sent a notice to all the members of the Tamil Film Active Producers Association(TFAPA) except its President Bharathiraja.
In the recently concluded elections of TFPC, Murali Ramasamy of Thenandal Films was elected as the President so the organization asked the members of the newly formed TFAPA to rejoin TFPC. However, most of the members of the TFAPA did not even bother to reply.
Now, TFPC has condemned the behavior of the leading producers who are a part of TFAPA and asked them to clarify their stance. Based on the explanation, the Tamil Film Producers Council will take further action on the issue. Now, both TFPC and TFAPA are individually reacting to every issue in the film industry and it only creates needless confusion among the fans and the industry.