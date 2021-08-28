TFPC sorted out 'Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikecei' issue!

Tamil Film Producers Council has amicably sorted out all the issues related to Vadivelu's Imsai Arasan 24am Pulkicei. As the long-delayed controversy has come to end, fans can see more of Vadivelu in the coming days.
Sources say Lyca Productions, one of the producers of Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikecei has come forward to produce another film with Vadivelu and the actor is said to have reduced his remuneration to offset the losses incurred by the dropped film.
We also hear that Vadivelu will be signing several films in the coming days and he is open to listening to scripts from leading directors. But Vadivelu wants his comeback film to be a grand one and hence, currently listening to heroic scripts. He has also agreed to act in a web show for Aha, a leading OTT platform.