TFPC to launch a new OTT platform!

In the recently concluded Executive Committee meeting of the Tamil Film Producers Council, the members have wished the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and one of their members Udhayanidhi Stalin who won the Chepauk Constituency.

Later, they also announced that a new OTT platform will be launched to help the struggling producers who are looking for an apt platform to release their films. As the leading OTT platforms are not buying small films, the producers have taken this decision.