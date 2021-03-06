T'gana logs 170 new Covid infections; tally 2.99L

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of cases at 28, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (15), Rangareddy (14), Karimnagar (12) and Adilabad and Nalgonda (8 each).

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) Telangana on Saturday recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases, raising the state's tally to over 2.99 lakh, even as 196 more people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Among other places that reported fresh cases were Nizamabad and Warangal Urban (7 each), Siddipet (6), Mehboobnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Siricilla and Sangareddy (5 each).

Although the total number of cases have crossed 2.99 lakh, the number of active cases in the state stood at 1,936, declining slightly from 1,939 a week ago, more than the neighbouring Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, one more Covid death occurred in the past 24 hours, raising the statewide death toll to 1,640.

The southern state's Covid fatality rate stands at the same 0.54 per cent rate, compared to the national average of 1.4 per cent.

Powered by 196 more recoveries, total number of recoveries in Telangana has crossed 2.96 lakh, narrowing the gap between total cases and recoveries.

The state's recovery rate stood still at 98.8 per cent even after a week's time, which is still higher than the national average of 97 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 40,712 samples for the virus, taking the total number of tests over 89 lakh. For per million population, Telangana has tested 2.39 lakh samples.

--IANS

sth/pgh