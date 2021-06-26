  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Thai PM orders one month closure of worker camps in Bangkok

Thai PM orders one month closure of worker camps in Bangkok

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 26th, 2021, 08:01:38hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Bangkok, June 26 (IANS) Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday that temporary closure will be applied to specific clusters to stem domestic spreads of Covid-19.

Prayut said that construction worker camps in Bangkok and surrounding provinces together with selected sites in four southern provinces will be closed down for a month effective from the upcoming Monday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

He further rejected pressure to put Bangkok under a full lockdown despite increasing local infection rates.

The capital has suffered by far from the highest infections among all provinces in Thailand since the beginning of the third wave.

--IANS

int/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features