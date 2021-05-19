Thailand clocks 3,394 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

Bangkok, May 19 (IANS) Thailand on Wednesday reported 3,394 new Covid-19 cases and 29 more deaths as the country continued to grapple with its worst virus outbreak so far.

Of the new cases, 3,377 were domestic infections, with 1,498 being confirmed via active testing at prisons, while 17 others were imported cases, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan told a daily news briefing.