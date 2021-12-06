Thailand confirms 1st case of Omicron variant

Bangkok, Dec 6 (IANS) Thai health authorities announced on Monday that a first-ever case of the Omicron Covid variant has been detected in the country.

The 35-year-old US traveller, flying from Spain by transiting through Dubai, entered Thailand with a negative RT-PCR test, but his on-arrival test was confirmed to be positive on December 1 and further testing confirmed the presence of the new variant, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry of Public Health as saying.