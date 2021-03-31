Thailand seeks 40K doses of vaccine for aviation personnel

Bangkok, March 31 (IANS) The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has demanded a total of 40,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses for some 20,000 aviation personnel.
CAAT Director Suttipong Kongpool said on Wednesday that the agency has already called on the government-run Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to provide the sought-after 40,000 coronavirus vaccines for people currently employed in the country's aviation industry, the Xinhua news reported.
Pilots, crew members as well as airport officials and employees will dutifully work in close contact with foreign passengers, who may visit some popular tourist destinations in Thailand without quarantine measures from the upcoming July, Suttipong said.
Those tourist destinations where vaccinated foreigners may visit after undergoing a seven-day quarantine upon arrival in Thailand from April 1 include Phuket, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phang Nga, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.
The quarantine measures will be lifted for vaccinated foreign visitors to Phuket from July 1.
