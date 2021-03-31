Thailand seeks 40K doses of vaccine for aviation personnel

Bangkok, March 31 (IANS) The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has demanded a total of 40,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses for some 20,000 aviation personnel.

CAAT Director Suttipong Kongpool said on Wednesday that the agency has already called on the government-run Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to provide the sought-after 40,000 coronavirus vaccines for people currently employed in the country's aviation industry, the Xinhua news reported.