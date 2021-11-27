Thala 61 shoot to begin in January, Diwali release?

To be produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Vinoth, the director of Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai is also the director of the 61st film of the actor.

The shoot of Thala 61 is all set to begin in January after the release of Thala Ajith's Valimai .

Sources say that the team is planning to release the yet-untitled film for Diwali 2022. It is worth mentioning here that their upcoming film Valimai is scheduled to hit the screens for Pongal 2022.

There is a hot buzz that Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for Thala 61 but there is no official confirmation yet.

For Valimai, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music and Nirav Shah has cranked the camera. Nirav Shah is likely to be retained for Thala 61, says a source close to the team.