Thala Ajith and Vinoth's new film to begin in October?

Boney Kapoor, the producer of Valimai is planning to release the film in October. Interestingly, in the same month, he is also likely to kick off his new film with Ajith and Vinoth.

Sources say that Thala Ajith's new film with director H Vinoth is likely to begin in October. Ajith and Vinoth had earlier worked together in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink, and an upcoming action thriller Valimai in which the actor plays a cop.

The yet-untitled film is the third collaboration of Boney Kapoor, Ajith, and Vinoth. We hear that Nirav Shah and Yuvan Shankar Raja will be retained in the technical crew while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalized.

Boney, Ajith, and Vinoth want this new film to release for the Summer Holidays 2022.

Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Ravi Varman handles the cinematography.

The first part of the film will be releasing for the Summer Holidays 2022. After completing the Pondicherry schedule, the team is expected to shoot a few important scenes in Hyderabad.

