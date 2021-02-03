Thala Ajith completes more than 10000 kilometres bike ride!

Talking about the inspiring journey, Ajith's friend and riding partner Dinos posted: "Ajith sir Namma Thala 10,000+ kms Successfully completed Chennai - Coimbatore - Chennai - Hyderabad - Varanasi - Gangtok - Lucknow - Ayodhya - Hyderabad - Chennai. Ajith sir is the most humble person I have met in my life. The Man is Pure Gold.When Pure Bikers Meet - Ajith Thala and Mera Bhai @jsfilmsindia Ajith sir's Riding Partner Raj Kumar".

Thala Ajith has completed more than 10,000 kilometers on his recent bike ride. He started his journey from Chennai and reached Ayodhya through Hyderabad, Varanasi, Gangtok, and Lucknow.

When a fan asked Dinos to post the video of Ajith's bike riding skills on YouTube, Dinos refused by saying "no never, I have known Ajith sir, he prefers privacy, and if we respect him, we should respect his privacy, I have ridden with him, but never put a GoPro on my helmet, nor pulled out my phone, this pic is posted with Ajith sir's consent to Let All of You Know He completed 10K + kms in one ride, others were assuming 5k kms, but he and his friends did more than 10K kms, he's a diehard biker".

On the work front, Ajith will soon leave to a foreign location to complete the remaining scenes in Valimai.