Thala Ajith donates 25 lakhs to TN CM Relief Fund!

Tamil cinema's leading actor Thala Ajith has donated 25 lakh rupees towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Fund. He transferred the amount through the online transaction. On the film front, Ajith has a cop action thriller titled Valimai directed by H Vinoth in the pipeline.

Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP and Zee Studios, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.