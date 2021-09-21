Thala Ajith meets World Bike Tour expert Maral Yazarloo! 

Thala Ajith is known for his passion for bike trips and he has explored different parts of the country on his swanky bike.

Recently, Ajith met the world's renowned bike adventurer Maral Yazarloo. Maral has traveled solo around the world on a motorcycle. She covered 7 continents and 64 countries. The actor met up with her in Delhi to know her experiences and sought her suggestions to enable plan his motorcycle tour around the world in the coming future.