Thala Ajith on completing 30 years in the film industry

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 6th, 2021, 10:17:22hrs
Ajith

Thala Ajith has completed 30 years in the Tamil film industry. On this joyous occasion, the actor has sent a statement to his fans, haters, and the neutrals. 

"Fans, Haters & Neutrals are 3 sides of the same coin. I graciously accept the Love from fans, the hate from the haters & the unbiased views of the Neutrals.

Live & Let live! Unconditional Love Always!! Ajith Kumar", tweeted Ajith's manager and spokesperson Suresh Chandra.

On the work front, Ajith's next is Valimai with director H Vinoth. The first look teaser of the film is likely to be out on Independence Day while Boney Kapoor, the producer of Valimai is planning for a possible theatrical release in October.

Ajith will also commence his next with Vinoth from October, says a source close to the actor.

