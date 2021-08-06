Thala Ajith on completing 30 years in the film industry

Thala Ajith has completed 30 years in the Tamil film industry. On this joyous occasion, the actor has sent a statement to his fans, haters, and the neutrals.
"Fans, Haters & Neutrals are 3 sides of the same coin. I graciously accept the Love from fans, the hate from the haters & the unbiased views of the Neutrals.
On the work front, Ajith's next is Valimai with director H Vinoth. The first look teaser of the film is likely to be out on Independence Day while Boney Kapoor, the producer of Valimai is planning for a possible theatrical release in October.
Ajith will also commence his next with Vinoth from October, says a source close to the actor.