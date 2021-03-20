Thala Ajith's auto ride video and pic go viral!

A few weeks before, Ajith was seen in an auto and the video has now become viral on social networking sites. The actor was also seen wearing a mask so, he must have taken this auto ride only during the lockdown.

Known for his simplicity, Thala Ajith likes to travel by auto and cab to explore Chennai city.

On the work front, Ajith has finished around 90% of the shoot of his upcoming film Valimai and he will soon fly abroad to shoot the final schedule. Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai fame is directing the film.

Ajith is said to be playing an upright cop in the film. Besides the usual action elements, the film is said to have an underlying emotional quotient, which is said to be the biggest highlight.

Valimai is likely to release for the Independence Day weekend.