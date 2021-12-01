Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' business kick starts in TN!

Chidambaram of Sri Kumaran Films has snapped the Salem area rights for a record price. Subbaiyah Shanmugham of SSI Productions has snapped the Coimbatore area rights for a price that is almost 80% of the Tamil Nadu rights of Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu . Subbaiyah had recently released Maanaadu in the state.

The Tamil Nadu territory-wise business of Valimai has kick-started in the state.

The Chengalpattu area rights is also at the final stage of negotiations for an unheard price. The overall Tamil Nadu rights is said to be the highest ever for a Thala Ajith starrer.

Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing Valimai.

The film is slated to release in January 2022 for the Pongal holidays.



