Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' final schedule in Spain!

The final schedule of Thala Ajith's Valimai is all set to kick off next month in Spain. The makers have completed around 90% of the shoot in Hyderabad and surrounding locales. Sources say that with the final schedule in Spain, the makers will wrap up the shoot.

Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing the film.