Thala Ajith's Valimai teaser to release next week!

Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Ajith plays a strict cop who unearths the mastermind behind a heinous crime. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for Valimai and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.

The teaser of Thala Ajith's Valimai is all set to release next week. Sources say that the makers are currently working on the teaser cut and an official announcement will be out very soon.

The film also has an ensemble of actors including Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra.

Sources say that Valimai is likely to release this Diwali but the makers will take a final call based on whether the Tamil Nadu Government allows 100% occupancy in Tamil Nadu theaters or not.

Ajith, Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor will also be joining hands for a new film.

