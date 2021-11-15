Thala Ajith's WhatsApp status goes viral!

Thala Ajith's recent WhatsApp status message has become viral on social media. Raj Ayyappa, who plays an important role in Ajith's Valimai has shared this message on his Twitter page.
""Poor", "Middle Class", "Rich" defines the economical status of an individual, not their character. The "Good" & "Bad" people exist in every sphere of society. Hence it's high time we stop judging the character of a person based just by their economical status. Wake up everybody", read the message.
On the work front, Ajith has wrapped up the shoot of his action-thriller Valimai and he is currently on a break. Sources say that once the film's director Vinoth comes up with the final cut, Ajith will start dubbing for Valimai.
Produced by Boney Kapoor, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.
Valimai is scheduled to hit the screens for the Pongal Holidays 2022.