Thala Ajith's WhatsApp status goes viral!

Thala Ajith's recent WhatsApp status message has become viral on social media. Raj Ayyappa, who plays an important role in Ajith's Valimai has shared this message on his Twitter page.

""Poor", "Middle Class", "Rich" defines the economical status of an individual, not their character. The "Good" & "Bad" people exist in every sphere of society. Hence it's high time we stop judging the character of a person based just by their economical status. Wake up everybody", read the message.