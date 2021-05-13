ThalaivarVaccinated: Daughter tweets photo of Rajinikanth's vaccination

"Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine. Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe," Soundarya wrote alongside her father's photograph on Twitter.

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Rajinikanth has been vaccinated for Covid-19 prevention. On Thursday, daughter Soundarya tweeted a photograph of the 70-year-old superstar getting the vaccine shot.

In the photo, Rajinikanth sits wearing a mask on his face as he gets the jab on his left arm. His daughter stands next to him.

The photo has gone viral in no time, with fans sharing it using the hashtag #ThalaivarVaccinated. Fans are also saying Rajinikanth's vaccination will encourage common people to get vaccinated.

Rajinikanth gets the jab at a time when several South stars and Bollywood celebrities are also getting vaccinated amid the ongoing deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

--IANS

abh/vnc