Thalaivasal Vijay to play ‘Variyamkunnan’ in Ali Akbar’s movie

A few months back the announcement of Variyamkunnan by Aashiq Abu, based on the life of the legendary figure from Kerala history Variyamkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, had created quite a storm.
The announcement sparked off a controversy, which resulted in director Ali Akbar announcing a project on the life of the same personality, titled 1921 Puzha Muthal Puzha Vare.
Now Ali Akbar has revealed that actor Thalaivasal Vijay will play Variyamkunnan in his movie. The shooting of the movie has started at Wayanad, as per reports.
Prithviraj is playing the lead in Aashiq Abu’s Variyamkunnan, which has been postponed now.
