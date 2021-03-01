Thalaivasal Vijay to play ‘Variyamkunnan’ in Ali Akbar’s movie

A few months back the announcement of Variyamkunnan by Aashiq Abu, based on the life of the legendary figure from Kerala history Variyamkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, had created quite a storm.

The announcement sparked off a controversy, which resulted in director Ali Akbar announcing a project on the life of the same personality, titled 1921 Puzha Muthal Puzha Vare.