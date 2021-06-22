'Thalaivi' censored with clean U certificate

Kangana Ranaut’s most anticipated multilingual biggie Thalaivi has cleared the censors with a clean U certificate. The film was supposed to release in April but due to the COVID19 pandemic, they pushed the release date. Sources say that the film is now likely to release in August.
Thalaivi is the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Produced by Vibri Media and directed by Vijay, Arvind Swamy plays Tamil Superstar and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in Thalaivi,
Madhubala plays MGR's wife Janaki, Shamna Kasim plays Sasikala. Samuthirakani plays RM Veerappan, Prakash Raj plays Karunanidhi, and Jisshu Sengupta plays Shoban Babu.
Originally made in Tamil and Hindi, the film will also release in Telugu.