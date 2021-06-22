'Thalaivi' censored with clean U certificate

Kangana Ranaut’s most anticipated multilingual biggie Thalaivi has cleared the censors with a clean U certificate. The film was supposed to release in April but due to the COVID19 pandemic, they pushed the release date. Sources say that the film is now likely to release in August.

Thalaivi is the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Produced by Vibri Media and directed by Vijay, Arvind Swamy plays Tamil Superstar and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in Thalaivi,