'Thalaivi' makers drop first look of song 'Chali Chali', track releases on April 2

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi', on Wednesday dropped the first look of the first song titled 'Chali Chali' that traces late actor and politician Jayalalithaa's first film on the screen.



Post stirring the excitement of the masses with a short glimpse of the song in the trailer, the makers of 'Thalaivi' are all set to release the first song 'Chali Chali' from the film on Friday, 2nd April.

After recently announcing the 'Vote for Thalaivi' initiative on Kangana Ranaut's social media to ask the audience what they would like to see next from the film, the makers of 'Thalaivi' were swamped with requests for the full song 'Chali Chali' after gauging the interests of the masses through the trailer.

The trailer featured Kangana Ranaut filming sequences in a pool in the song, for which the actor reportedly, shot for almost 24 hours in the water.

Highlighting the initial phase of Jayalalithaa's filmy career, 'Chali Chali' traces sequences even from her first film 'Vennira Adai' (1965). Ironically, having started her career at a very young age, Jayalalithaa herself wasn't allowed to watch her debut film as it was rated 'A'.

Replicating the exact looks of Jayalalithaa, Kangana embodies the avatar of the yesteryear actor perfectly, as 'Chali Chali' replicates the golden era of Jayalalithaa's filmy career.

Shooting entirely in a studio format like the old times, the shoot lasted for 3 days capturing the varied looks of Jayalalithaa through the song.

Creating huge buzz across the masses with the impactful trailer, 'Thalaivi' has generated immense anticipation to witness the journey of Jayalalithaa's life through the various stages. From her struggles in the film world to the rise of her stardom as well as her battle through the political hurdles and ultimately emerging as the fierce leader who changed the shape of Tamil Nadu politics.

'Thalaivi', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on 23rd April, 2021. (ANI)

