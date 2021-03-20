'Thalaivi' trailer on March 23 for Kangana's birthday?

The latest buzz in Bollywood is that the theatrical trailer Kangana Ranaut's upcoming multilingual biopic Thalaivi is all set to release on her birthday (March 23). The film is scheduled to release on April 23.

Produced by Vibri Media, director Vijay of Madrasapattinam fame is directing the film. Thalaivi is the official biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who was also a celebrated film star.