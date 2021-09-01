Thalaivii gets U certificate, runtime revealed!

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii has cleared the censors with a clean U certificate. The runtime of the film is 153 minutes. Produced by Vibri Media, Thalaivii will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on September 10.

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii is the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryear female superstar J Jayalalithaa.