Thalaivii gets U certificate, runtime revealed!

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii has cleared the censors with a clean U certificate. The runtime of the film is 153 minutes. Produced by Vibri Media, Thalaivii will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on September 10.
Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii is the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryear female superstar J Jayalalithaa.
In the film, Arvind Swamy plays the late Tamil Chief Minister and Jayalalithaa's mentor MG Ramachandran, Madhubala of Roja fame plays MGR's wife Janaki, Shamna Kasim plays Sasikala, Samuthirakani plays MGR's manager, Prakash Raj plays the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi.
Thalaivii is the first major Pan-India release in India after the second wave of the pandemic.