'Thalapathy 65' begins with a puja, Vijay impresses netizens with his young look!

The puja event of Thalapathy 65 was held earlier today at the SUN TV office. Vijay appeared with a new stylish hairdo and fans are in awe of his young look. Many netizens have expressed their excitement and asked the million-dollar question on the secret behind the actor's ageless look.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera and Anbariv will take care of the stunts.

The film's heroine Pooja Hegde couldn't attend the event. "Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I’m shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck. Can’t wait to join you’ll soon", tweeted Pooja Hegde.



