Thalapathy 65 girl Pooja Hegde explains how to use Pulse Oximeter

Pooja Hegde, the most sought-after Telugu heroine is also all set to make a comeback in Tamil cinema with Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with Nelson. Recently, the actress was recovered from the coronavirus. She has now explained how one should use the Pulse Oximeter to check the oxygen levels.

Posting the video on Instagram, Pooja wrote: "Hope this helps. When I was down with COVID-19 and home quarantined, I was told to monitor my O2 levels very closely. I didn’t know there was a right way to do it until my doctor told me. I hope this helps. No detail is too small in our efforts to fight this disease. Stay safe everyone".