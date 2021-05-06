Thalapathy 65 girl Pooja Hegde tested negative for COVID19

Pooja Hegde, the current most sought-after heroine in the Telugu cinema tested positive for COVID19 a few weeks back. Now, Pooja took to her Instagram page to confirm that she has been recovered from the coronavirus and tested negative.

"Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there", wrote Pooja Hegde.