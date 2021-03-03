Thalapathy 65 shoot to be held in Russia?

The latest hot buzz is that the first schedule of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with director Nelson Dhilipkumar is likely to be held in Russia. Sun News, the official news network of Sun Pictures has officially reported this news on their social media pages.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban and Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya fame will be cranking the camera for the film and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.
Anbariv, the stunt duo of KGF fame is choreographing the action sequences in the film and the makers are currently busy finalizing the rest of the cast and crew.
Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kiara Advani are in the race to pair opposite Vijay in this biggie!