Thalapathy 65 starts rolling in Georgia!

The shoot of Thalapathy 65 has commenced in Georgia. Sun Pictures, the producers of the film have to took to their Twitter handle to announce the commencement of the shoot. Sources say that the film's director Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is planning to shoot in Georgia for two weeks.

Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in the film, Manoj Paramahamsa is cranking the camera, and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

Touted to be a gangster action thriller, the makers are planning to shoot the remaining portions of the film in Chennai.

If all goes well, Thalapathy 65 will hit the screens for Pongal 2022. Sources say that the team has taken all the precautionary measures as the pandemic situation prevails across the globe.