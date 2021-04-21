Thalapathy 65 team to shoot a song in Chennai from May!

Team Thalapathy 65 including director Nelson Dhilipkumar, Thalapathy Vijay, and Pooja Hegde are currently in Georgia for an action-packed schedule. The latest update we hear from the sources close to the team that they will return to India by the last week of April.

From May first week, director Nelson is planning to shoot a song to be choreographed by Jani of Butta Bomma fame.

The rehearsals of the song shoot are currently underway in Chennai with the group dancers. Once Vijay and Pooja return to India, Jani will do a separate rehearsal session with them.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this biggie. If all goes well, the yet-untitled film will hit the screens for Pongal 2022.