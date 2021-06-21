Thalapathy 65 titled 'Beast', First Look is out!

The first look of Thalapathy65 was unveiled today by Sun Pictures to celebrate director Nelson Dhilipkumar's birthday (June 21) and Vijay's birthday that falls on June 22.
Titled Beast, the shoot of the big-budget commercial action entertainer is all set to be resumed in July. In the first look, the actor is seen carrying a rifle with a telescopic sight and flaunting his fit muscles.
Pooja Hegde has been paired opposite actor Vijay in this biggie and Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko of Parava and Mayanadhi fame is also said to be playing an important role along with Yogi Babu.
Anirudh Ravichander who had earlier composed music for Vijay's Kaththi and Master is scoring the music for the film, Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban fame is cranking the camera, and National Award-winning stunt masters Anbariv is taking care of the action department.
Beast is likely to release for the Tamil New Year 2022.