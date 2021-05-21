Thalapathy 65 to be pushed to Tamil New Year 2022?

The latest hot buzz in the industry is that Thalapathy 65 is likely to be pushed to Tamil New Year 2022.
Earlier, the makers had planned to release the film for Pongal 2021 but now, the shoot has been temporarily suspended due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.
Considering the delay, Sun Pictures, the producers of the film are planning to lock the Tamil New Year weekend for their biggie.
Directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, and Anbariv is taking care of the action department.
Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in the film, Shine Tom Chacko of Parava and Mayanadhi fame is said to be playing the antagonist and Yogi Babu also plays a pivotal role.