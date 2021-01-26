Thalapathy 65 to release for Pongal 2022?

On Monday, Sun Pictures, the producers of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe have confirmed that the film will be releasing on November 4 for this year's Diwali. Earlier, it was rumored that Sun Pictures would be releasing Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with Kolamavu Kokila director Nelson for Diwali 2021 but with Annaatthe confirming the slot, it looks like, the Vijay starrer would be only releasing for Pongal 2022.

Sources say that the shoot of the new Vijay film would begin only in April of this year so, the team requires at least eight months to get the final output. Moreover, Annaatthe is the long-delayed project for Sun Pictures and hence, they want to release the film as soon as possible.

Annaatthe's shoot was hindered by the COVID19 pandemic and Rajinikanth's poor health.